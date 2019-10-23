The ink isn't even dry on Nicki Minaj's marriage license and Wendy Williams is already shading the rap star. It was at the beginning of August when Wendy was offering up words of encouragement to Nicki over her relationship with Kenneth Petty. After seeing the clip of Wendy's kind words on Twitter, Nicki even thanked the talk show host for using her platform to spread positivity about Nicki and Kenneth's union.

All of that love between the two women may have ceased on Tuesday when Wendy took to her show to call out Nicki's marriage. On Monday, the Queen rapper shared on Instagram that she and Kenneth exchanged vows and are now officially The Pettys. Wendy talked about the news, beginning by speculating what Nicki would look like pregnant.

"Can you imagine a burgeoning belly with these burgeoning hips?" Wendy asked. "I mean, the plastic of it all. She's gonna have a big belly and she's short and she's got the boobs and the hips. And I don't know what he does for a living, I just know that he did time in jail for—he's a sex offender." The talk show host took a pause for her audience to audibly gasp at the revelation.

"Well, she's no stranger to that 'cause her brother's in jail for sex offending," Wendy says, referencing Jelani Maraj who was convicted back in 2017 of repeatedly raping his stepdaughter when she was 11-years-old. Going back to Kenneth, Wendy adds, "Well, first-degree manslaughter. Now, he served seven years in prison and he's also a sex offender. So that means that he...is a manslaughter a killer? Okay. So, he's a killer and a sex offender." Throwing up her hands Wendy ended the segment by saying, "Well Nicki, congratulations." Check out the clip below.