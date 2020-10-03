There's always a little shade served on the side of a compliment from Wendy Williams, and the talk show host stayed true to her brand on the most recent episode of her talk show. The Wendy Williams show is back in action with a sparse, social distancing audience, and during her Hot Topics segment, Wendy acknowledged pop culture moments involving both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.



Lars Niki / Stringer / Getty Images

Wendy spoke about Cardi's recent interview where the New York rapper responded to critics who call her a flop because she's not releasing music more frequently. While Cardi's "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion did climb to the No. 1 spot on the charts, Wendy Williams suggested that Cardi needs more time to solidify her legendary status in the rap game.

As she moved on to Nicki Minaj, Wendy congratulated Nicki for giving birth before immediately mentioning that "she, too, is not a legend." Wendy added, "Not the way we think of status and I feel bad for these girls, but you know, Salt-N-Pepa, they paid their dues and they did their thing." Wendy has often had a few shady remarks for Nicki, most recently about the Queen rapper marrying Kenneth Petty. Of course, the Barbz didn't sit by quietly and united online to send a few thoughts Wendy's way. Check out the Hot Topics clip along with a few responses below and let us know if Nicki has earned a spot on at the Rap Legends table.