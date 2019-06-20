Wendy Williams has dealt with quite a lot in the last few months. Things started when her estranged husband Kevin Hunter got his mistress pregnant, leading Wendy to file for divorce. Wendy was struggling with her sobriety while the latter was going on and even relocated to a sober living home. Once Kevin moved out of their shared home and even got the boot as executive producer on The Wendy Williams Show, things started looking up for Wendy and her new young fling surely helped.

It looks as though the new life Wendy is leading as a single, successful woman may be getting the best of her since US Weekly now reports that the 54-year-old is getting off track when it comes to her sobriety. “Wendy is not in a good place,” a source tells the publication. “Friends close to her are worried she’s spiraling out of control.”



Sarah Morris/Getty Images

The divorce between Kevin and Wendy caused some conflict that passed down to their son, Kevin Jr. We previously posted about the parking lot altercation both Kevin's got into, forcing Wendy to respond saying "stuff happens in life" before adding that "everyone's gotta grow up."