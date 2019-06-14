Wendy Williams is seemingly living her best life since she cut ties with her cheating husband and served him divorce papers. The talk show host has had moments of tears and reflection since embarking on her new life, but it looks like a certain someone has made her feel all kinds of happy. Last week Wendy debuted her new, very younger man, to the world when she shared an image on Instagram of her cuddled up to 27-year-old Marc Tomblin.

Wendy's hashtags said it all, writing "#oldenoughtobeyourmother #verysexyman #mynewlife." As the reports go, Wendy met Marc in Los Angeles and he flew back to New York with her where they were spotted shopping and getting to know each other. TMZ now reports that Marc's spontaneous trip to New York has now been extended. Apparently, Marc was set to leave Thursday, but they're having too good of a time and he's staying longer.

A source tells the publication that the two have a deep connection and while nothing is serious yet, they're enjoying their best single lives together.

Not too long ago, Wendy opened up to her studio audience about her divorce and incidents that have occurred after. "Stuff happens in life," she said, before saying that "everyone's gotta grow up."