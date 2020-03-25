Last week, we announced that our upcoming slate of new video programming includes a reality show from Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr, courtesy of the partnership between For Us By Us Network and HotNewHipHop. The show has got fans of the couple excited to take an inside look at their personal life, which will center on both of their imperfections. Although the reaction was mostly positive, Wendy Williams holds Lamar Odom in a pretty low light, coming for him numerous times on her daytime talk show. She did so again on the at-home version of her chat.



JC Olivera/Getty Images

Even though she's currently confined to her apartment and cannot take a seat in her famous purple chair, Wendy Williams is still updating her fans on all of the Hot Topics in the pop culture world, including Lamar and Sabrina's upcoming show. She was not impressed by it at all.

"Lamar and Sabrina, nobody care’s about y'all's relationship," says the television star about the couple. "Sabrina is a life coach but she's got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct. And Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don't want to have sex until they get married. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story."

Clearly, Wendy Williams will not be watching the upcoming series. Maybe she'll be tuning in for Badazz Boosie, the new show from Boosie Badazz, which is also set to premiere soon on For Us By Us Network and HotNewHipHop.