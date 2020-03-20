Former NBA star Lamar Odom's fall from grace has been well documented over the years, from his failed marriage to Khloe Kardashian to his nearly fatal drug overdose. Unbeknownst to some, Odom's recovery and his second chance at life has happened one methodical step at a time over the past three years with the help of Sabrina Parr.

Now, the soon-to-be-married couple are giving fans a behind the scenes look at their life as part of a new reality show. The series will air exclusively on HNHH as part of our partnership with the For Us By Us Network, which will also include the highly anticipated "Badazz Boosie" series.

The major turning point in Lamar's life came when he met Sabrina, a health and life coach, who connected with Odom when he was at the lowest point in his life. As it turns out, Sabrina had herself just gone through a rocky situation with her child's father, who served jail time for domestic abuse. Lamar and Sabrina quickly developed a bond, acting as each other's source of strength throughout some of the most painful and difficult moments of their lives.

On the heels of Lamar's New York Times best-selling book "Darkness to Light" as well as a role on Dancing with The Stars, Sabrina and Lamar are now looking to share their personal journey as they begin to plan their life together as husband and wife. Inspired by their own Redemption stories, Lamar and Sabrina are using this opportunity to eliminate the rumors and live in their truth to the world.

Executive produced by:

Lamar Odom

Sabrina Parr

Rush Evans

Sashe Devalle