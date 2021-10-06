Whenever Druski goes live on Instagram, it's generally a pretty entertaining watch. The comedian is presently opening up on tour with J. Cole and 21 Savage but in his spare time, he continues to be a force on social media, collecting hundreds of thousands of views every time he decides to go live. On Tuesday night, Druski came through once again, inviting people like Drake, Ella Mai, Jake Paul, and others into his world.

The influencer had countless hilarious moments during the stream, but some of the funniest came when he was speaking to Drake. The Canadian rapper called in and discussed potentially signing to Druski's Coulda Been Records, dropping his OVO label, and offering to get J. Prince on the line, which terrified Druski. "Don't do that," repeatedly said Druski, before showing Drake what his life could be like, showing off his modest living quarters while on tour. While giving a tour of his bedroom, Drake bounced out, seemingly uninterested in living life with such low standards.

Elsewhere during the live stream, Druski was joined by Ella Mai. The two seemingly had good chemistry, joking around at every turn. But when it came time for Ella to "audition" for Druski's record label, the comedian appeared to have made his mind up, hanging up on the decorated R&B singer.

Druski was also on the call with Jake Paul, who he slammed the phone on while he was freestyling.

Check out some highlights from the live below, and let us know if you were tuned in.