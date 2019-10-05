It looks like Drake’s new Toronto mansion is all but finished. On Saturday, TMZ shared an exclusive look inside the 6 God’s newly built Toronto home, and from what we can see it looks pretty luxurious.

Not only do we get a glimpse at the OVO basketball court that we’ve been hearing about, but there's also a sweet lounge/living room area that appears to come fully equipped with a bar. We also get to look at Drake’s insanely large personal closet with rows and rows of drawers and dressers too, which most woman would kill for.

In addition to that, Drizzy also has a personal singing toilet, which starts playing soothing ambient sounds once the door opens. Apparently Drizzy likes to shit in peace.

This video surfaces just weeks after Drake got approved from the city for taller-than-usual fences. His team argued that the rapper needed the 4.4 meter-high walls for security concerns, and to hide from some neighbors in his Bridle Path hood, which he got the okay for. So it sounds like he’s now just weeks away from actually moving in.

Check out the 1-minute look into Drizzy’s home (below).

