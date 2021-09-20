Live shows are back in action since the vaccination numbers began to rise. This means that some of our favorites will finally be hitting the road, once again, after a lengthy break from live performances. J. Cole, who just dropped his latest album The Off-Season, recently announced that he'll be hitting the road in support of the album. 21 Savage and Morray will serve as supporting acts but Cole's also tapped one of the funniest comedians out right now to serve as the host.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Druski took to Instagram where he revealed that he will be testing out his stand-up comedy bits during J. Cole's tour. The comedian shared a clip on Instagram highlighting his prep work ahead of his tour.

"Really just a genuinely funny ass n***a. I'm a fan of his shit," J. Cole said over Facetime to Druski. "Just come out, be yourself and they gon' fuckin' love it. You just being there, that's a whole other dynamic. This has never been done."

J. Cole's The Off-Season tour kicks off in Miami on September 24th before concluding this leg of the tour at Rolling Loud Los Angeles on December 11th.

September 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

September 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

September 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

September 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

October 1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

October 2 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

October 4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

October 5 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena

October 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

October 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

October 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum