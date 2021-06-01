J. Cole began the rollout of his highly-anticipated sixth studio album The Off-Season way back in July of 2020 with its lead single "The Climb Back." He followed up with "Interlude" this month a week before debuting the project. Proving to be another instant success for Cole, the project became his sixth consecutive number-one album in the country.

Additionally, he earned the largest streaming week of 2021, accumulating over 325.5 million streams while selling 282,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. With such a colossal opening week, it's no surprise the North Carolina native earned nearly $2 million from song revenue after just one week.



Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

According to newly published chart revenue via Hip Hop Numbers, Cole collectively earned $1,727,000 from all of the song's on The Off-Season in its first week. "My Life," "Amari," "Pride is the Devil" and "95 South" lead the pack with revenues of $214k, $193k, $185k, and $180k respectively.

"Applying Pressure," "100 Mil'," "Interlude," "Let Go My Hand," "Punchin' the Clock," and "The Climb Back" each earned the Grammy winner over $100k each, while "Hunger on Hillside" and "Close" each raked in over $90k for Cole.

While these figures are nearly unheard of with most new musical releases, the chart success of each song on the album paints a clear image of how he was able to accomplish it. While four songs from the album debuted in the top ten region of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, each song on the album charted within the top forty.

To put it simply, J. Cole is unstoppable.