the off season tour
- MusicJ. Cole Shows His "Mt. Rushmore Of Rap" During The Off-Season TourYou ever wonder who J. Cole would name on his Mt. Rushmore? He creatively showed his answer during a recent tour stop.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole To Perform At Secret LA Venue For "Small Stage Series"The Dreamville rapper is set to scale down. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJ. Cole Postpones Multiple "Off-Season" Tour DatesThe "Off-Season" rapper has to postpone a couple "Off-Season" shows. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicSummer Walker Linked Up With Lil Kim, Jeremih, and Jacquees At J.Cole and 21 Savage's 'Off-Season Tour' Atlanta ShowSummer stepped out for the first time since the birth of her newborn daughter.By Angela Savage
- MusicDrake & Future Perform "Way 2 Sexy" At J. Cole ConcertDrake performed "Laugh Now Cry Later" and "Way 2 Sexy" with Future at J. Cole's "The Off-Season" tour date in Miami. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Tells J. Cole He's "One Of The Greatest Rappers To Ever Touch A Mic"On Cole's "Heaven's EP," a track that uses Drake's "Pipe Down" beat, he mentioned being behind Kendrick Lamar and Drizzy. By Erika Marie
- Music21 Savage Promises "A Night To Remember" Following Jail ReleaseThe celebrated rapper quickly made his way to join J. Cole and Morray on The Off-Season Tour.By Erika Marie
- MusicJ. Cole Taps Druski To Host "The Off-Season" TourJ. Cole says Druski will bring a new dynamic to the live show. By Aron A.