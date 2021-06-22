After initially teasing the possibility of taking The Off-Season on the road, J. Cole has come through to officially confirm his next tour.

The Off-Season Tour is set to begin in late September with a concert at FTX Arena in Miami, kicking off a string of seventeen dates across several major North American cities before coming to a close in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Joining Cole on the upcoming tour are 21 Savage and Morray, both of whom held it down as guests on Off-Season highlight "My Life," a track that paid homage to Styles P and Pharoahe Monch's classic "The Life." Interested parties can check the Dreamville website right here on Friday, with tickets set to go on sale at 10 AM local time. According to Cole's IG page, pre-sale is set to begin tomorrow.

Cities included on the lineup are as follows: Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, Greensboro, Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Oakland, and Los Angeles.

You can check out the complete list of dates and venues below. At this moment, 21 will be absent from the Atlanta concert, though Morray is set to be present throughout the duration. Are you excited to see J. Cole in a city near you?

Fri Sep 24 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sat Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Mon Sep 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Sep 28 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Sep 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Fri Oct 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Oct 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Mon Oct 04 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 07 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Oct 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Arena

Thu Oct 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Oct 16 – Las Vegas – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Oct 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

Wed Oct 20 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum