The first weekend of August marked the arrival of the ever-awaited, annual Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago. The yearly festival features a line-up of really hot names, and usually some crazy antics, and Instagrammable moments tend to go down - like this year when Meek Mill brought along a sex toy with him onstage, and Thugger pulled up a huge fan of his, in a wheelchair, with him on his own set. With big festivals like this, artists usually premier new songs, or perform (otherwise unexpected) duets with others, such as 21 Savage and Childish Gambino performing their "Monster Duet;" in the case of Denzel Curry, he took to bringing British rap-sensation on the rise, Slowthai, with him onstage to perform an unreleased song of theirs.

Though it’s not the first time the two have teased this song live — Slowthai has occasionally closed his concerts with it in the past, and the two of them performed it together at Glastonbury earlier this year — this version was a particularly banging rendition of it. The two can be seen performing with as much energy as one can hope for in a live performance, with Denzel even taking to walking between the crowd and Slowthai getting close enough for fans to be able to feel as though they are performing right alongside him. We hope we'll be seeing the official release of the track sometime soon, but in the meantime, if you're itching for some new Curry tunes, you can check out his feature on Rick Ross' recently released Port Of Miami 2, where the two linked up with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for "Running The Streets."