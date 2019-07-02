Young Thug recently gave a young fan the experience of a lifetime this past weekend. During his set at the Lollapalooza festival in Stockholm, Sweden on Sunday, the rapper brought out a 14-year-old fan by the name of Steven to perform on stage with him. The ATL-bred rapper's manager spotted the sick fan amongst the crowd and noticed he was using a wheelchair. Yet Steven was in the general admission section of the crowd singing along to every song word for word. Upon seeing the fan, Thug went over to tell Steven and his mother how incredible it all was that he knew his lyrics by heart. Once Steven's mother shared that they drove up to Stockholm to see the rapper because he was Steven's favorite, Thugga asked if he could bring Steven on stage. The fan was ecstatic.

And it didn't stop there. Both Steven and his mother were invited to join Thug for a meet and greet after his set. A video captured their meeting and we can spot Young Thug kneeling down herein next to Steven with his arm around the back of his wheelchair. The fan looks absolutely over the room as Thug is seen smiling by his side. There are also photos of the two sharing a sweet moment as they give each other a high five. Good look, Thug.

