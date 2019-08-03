21 Savage's set at Lollapalooza 2019 produced the unlikeliest of circumstances: a live airing of his "Monster" collab with Childish Gambino. On the surface, 21 Savage and Childish Gambino don't have much in common besides their ATL upbringing- but Glover is sneakily adept at changing form to suit his needs. Just look at the endless changes he's undergone up to this point, as far as his musical agenda is considered. Hell, he even played a guitar-wielding "exotic dancer" in the Magic Mike sequel. How's that for adaptive skill?

Check out their duet performance in the above video reel, posted on Lollapalooza's official YouTube channel. It all begins with 21 Savage descending upon a staircase, on stage, when Childish Gambino's mic gets picked up unexpectedly. At this early stage of 21 Savage's set, Childish is somewhere off to the side, out of view. He maintains that posture for a couple more seconds, leaving the crowd suspended in disbelief, before finally descending upon the same staircase with a travel cushion still hooked around his neck.

The 2019 edition of Lollapalooza is once again being staged at Grace Park in Chicago all throughout the weekend. 21 Savage and Childish Gambino aren't the only A-listers slated to perform on day 2-through-3. Ticket holders have a tough task at hand, in choosing between an array of overlapping sets. Kacey Musgraves, Mitski, Meek Mill, Tame Impala, and Lil Wayne are among those booked in headlining slots.

