Meek Mill has been having himself an incredible year. Over twelve months ago, the rapper was released from prison and since then, he's worked hard with a team of outstanding lawyers to overturn his conviction. Now, he's a free man and he's off probation for the first time in his adult life. After having to face seemingly insurmountable obstacles, we're so happy that the Philadelphia personality is able to have more choice in his life. He doesn't have such strict travel guidelines anymore, leaving him room to start teasing an appearance at Drake's OVO Fest tonight. This weekend was busy for him with a performance scheduled at Lollapalooza in Chicago. He ended up enjoying himself a little more than expected too because, as seen on his socials, he was joined by a special friend on stage.



He shared a gallery of shots from his performance this weekend, carrying a blow-up sex doll into Chi-Town with him. "I just clapped this snow bunny on stageeeee," wrote the rapper on Instagram. It's unclear whether the doll was thrown on stage by a member of the audience or if Meek felt he should introduce his new girlfriend to the world. In the remaining shots, the inflatable toy is nowhere to be found.

As previously noted, Meek Mill teased fans by saying he might appear at tonight's OVO Fest with his former rival Drake. Do you think he'll bring his new friend along too?