Wale and J. Cole have had an interesting history.

While it has always seemed like the two are friends on and off the mic, there has always been a tension between the two Atlantic coast rappers. Whether that's because the two occupied a similar lane for a while and came up around the same time, or because the two are naturally competitive and have displayed that in their music, it's always seemed like a little bit of friction exists between Wale and J. Cole.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

From subtle disses including Cole allegedly rapping that Wale is too focused on getting respect from those above him to see he has his own diehard fanbase, to Wale posting and deleting some pretty aggressive shade aimed at the Off-Season rapper following a George Floyd protest, neither side has ever been afraid to take a shot.

On the other side of the coin, however, neither side has ever been afraid to show love. Multiple times, the two rappers have squashed whatever beef they had going on and moved forward.

That seems to be what's happening following last year's shade from Wale. Just a couple of hours ago, the D.C. rapper tweeted a picture of himself and Cole with the simple caption, "Folarin x Cole World. 3pm Tmrw."

Wale didn't say exactly what's coming out tomorrow at 3 but it's pretty safe to assume he's dropping a single featuring J. Cole. This will be the first time the two have collaborated in a couple of years but anytime two rappers who have a decade in the game hop on a track together it's something special.

Cole, who recently had to postpone a couple of tour dates because of production delays, has been on his grind lately. Dropping The Off-Season back in May, Cole came back last week with "Heaven's EP" on Tuesday, "Your Heart" with Joyner Lucas on Friday, performed in Miami and Atlanta this weekend and is already coming back with a feature for Wale.

Keep your eyes peeled for whatever Wale and Cole drop tomorrow and, in the meantime, let us know what you're expecting from this collab in the comments.