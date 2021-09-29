21 Savage nearly humbled himself during the latest stop of J. Cole's The Off-Season tour, catching himself from what would have been a hard fall as he performed "a lot" with the North Carolina-based rapper.

The Atlanta resident posted a video of himself performing on J. Cole's tour, joining the rapper on stage for their collaborative song "a lot." When he ran near the front of the stage though, Savage lost his footing and nearly wiped out, sharing the moment on Instagram.



Steve Granitz/Getty Images

"This the closest I’ll ever be to falling off," joked Savage, posting the video of him tripping over some wiring and catching himself a couple of times before regaining his balance.

Rappers and producers have been reacting to the near wipe-out moment, with Drake leading the charge, complimenting Savage on his form. "Agile," he simply wrote in the comments. Pi'erre Bourne and G Herbo also chimed in, leaving laughing emojis in the forum. SG Tip, one of Savage's close friends, wrote, "Man you slow as hell." And YNW Bortlen, who is YNW Melly's co-defendant in his double murder case, commented, "Boa yo ass almost ate soo much paint."

Thankfully, Savage didn't hit the floor because at the speed he was going, he could have lost some teeth had he fallen flat on his face. Check out his save below.

In other news, the rapper will be on the upcoming episode of DJ Akademiks' new podcast Off The Record, where he has already gone viral for his comments about Drake and Future, as well as Kanye West's DONDA.



Instagram