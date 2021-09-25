The Off-Season Tour is starting off with a bang. J. Cole's coveted tour has touched down in Miami, and it was off to a bit of a rocky start. The tour features both Morray and 21 Savage, and it seemed touch and go after the latter turned himself over to authorities yesterday (September 23). Savage was quickly released and jet to the Sunshine State, and now we're receiving clips of what fans have been soaking up onstage.

It looks like both Future and Drake made appearances and during Cole's set, Drake took a moment to honor his peer. On Cole's recently released "Heaven's EP," a track that uses Drizzy's "Pipe Down" beat, Cole raps: "Some people say that I'm running third, they threw the bronze at me / Behind Drake and Dot, yeah, them n*ggas is superstars to me / Maybe deep down, I'm afraid of my luminosity."



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"I just like, I gotta say this 'cause I don't always wanna have a heartfelt moment when we're on stage together," Drake said with a slight laugh. "You know, you did that 'Pipe Down' freestyle the other day. You was sayin' in the freestyle that they gave you the bronze or whatever, me and Kendrick [Lamar]...I just want you to understand something. You are genuinely, without a doubt, one of the greatest rappers to ever touch a mic."

"I just want to let you know, there's way too many people in the world that think and know that Cole is in the top position," Drake continued. "I love you with all my heart, you're my brother, one of my favorite artists. Always appreciate you having me out here." Cole looked sincerely touched by the moment. Check it out below.