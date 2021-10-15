Wale Heads To The Lone Star State For The "Down South" Video With Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream

Wale dropped the visuals for "Down South" a week ahead of "Folarin 2"

Just a couple days after Wale got into with a fan who said the Maybach Music Group compromised his creativity, the D.C. rapper shot down to Texas to show just how creative he is.

In front of an elaborately set up nighttime car meet, Wale, along with Texas natives Yella Beezy (Dallas) and Maxo Kream (Houston), spit their verses on the bouncy, fast-paced record "Down South"

"Down South," set to appear on Wale's upcoming Folarin 2, is a version of Wale we don't often get to see. While the Folarin rapper sprinkles in political references and gives fans legitimate food for thought, "Down South" is a banger. From the instrumental to the hook to Beezy and Maxo doing their thing, this record is meant to be played loud and proud and get a crowd moving.

And with Bun B prowling in the background of a handful of shots, Wale was able to find the perfect Texas environment for a record about moving weight across the southern United States.

Following the success of "Poke It Out" which saw Wale and J. Cole going back and forth about women and Instagram angles, "Down South" will get the party jumping and is *hopefully* a sign of what's to come on Folarin 2.

Check out the visuals for Wale's "Down South" and let us know what you think in the comments.