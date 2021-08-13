mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Wale Taps Yella Beezy & Maxo Kream For "Down South"

Erika Marie
August 13, 2021 01:21
The artists link up to drop bars about how they move in their cities.


Washington D.C. may be America's capital, but for its residents, the bustling metropolis is one of many Southern cities. The DMV is home to several of our favorite artists including Ari Lennox, Cordae, Shy Glizzy, GoldLink, and Wale. Throughout Hip Hop history, the South has been bred artists that have created classics, and Wale has called on Yella Beezy and Maxo Kream, two Texas natives, to give a nod to "Down South."

The track follows Wale's "Angles" featuring Chris Brown and shows that he's fully ready to roll out Folarin 2. In related news, Yella Beezy was reportedly arrested earlier this week on drug and weapons charges, and the status of his cases remains unknown at this time. His fans are still celebrating his addition to "Down South," regardless, so let us know what you think about the single that twists up UGK and Mike Jones hits.

Quotable Lyrics

Now the find you a traffic stop get you riddled with holes
We be living too fast we be sipping it slow
One of my n*ggas was selling work now he selling out shows
I mean face it that’s growth pay attention take notes
You over 40 and moving work better be by the boat

