Wale & J. Cole's "Poke It Out" Gets New Music Video

Wale and J. Cole bring out the models in the new video for "Poke It Out," the lead single from the former's "Folarin II" album.

Wale is gearing up to release his upcoming album Folarin II on October 22nd, and we've already seen a brand new single from the project by way of the J. Cole-assisted "Poke It Out." A stylistic shift from their previous collaboration "My Boy," which found both parties absolutely snapping in a display of healthy competition, this one is a little more low-stakes.

Today, Wale has premiered the official music video for "Poke It Out," which features both parties living it up alongside a gang of models. The clip is brought to life by director LCR$, who captures the track's sensual vibe with a dynamic visual flair. For their part, the camaraderie between the longtime collaborators remains genuine, and it's refreshing to see the pair making music together once again.

Based on early responses, it seems as if "Poke It Out" might be one of Wale's biggest hits in recent memory. It certainly bodes well for the release of Folarin II, which is set to arrive in mere weeks. Check out the NSFW visuals for Wale and J. Cole's playful new duet, and sound off if you think this one will be on steady rotation.