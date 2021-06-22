Folarin 2
- MusicWale Announces "Under A Blue Moon" Tour DatesThe "New Balances" rapper is going on tour. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicWale Says Freddie Gibbs Is Lying About Being Taken Off "Folarin II"The two rappers went back and forth on Twitter but in the end it was all love. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsWale Taps MMG Boss Rick Ross For "Light Years"Wale and Ross throw it back for a classic MMG collab. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicWale Admits He Feels Overlooked But Assures He Is Doing "Legend Sh*t"The Washington D.C. rapper let everybody know exactly what he's been doing. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicWale Drops Trailer For "Folarin 2" Along With New SnippetThe D.C. rapper wants his flowers while he can still smell 'em. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsWale Heads To The Lone Star State For The "Down South" Video With Yella Beezy & Maxo KreamWale dropped the visuals for "Down South" a week ahead of "Folarin 2" By Taylor McCloud
- NewsWale Samples A Q-Tip Classic On "Poke It Out" Featuring J.ColeThe Cool & Dre-produced single is slated to appear on Wale's October release, "Folarin II."By Erika Marie
- MusicWale Announces "Folarin 2" Album & Says He's "One Of The Greatest Of All Time"Wale is releasing his new album "Folarin 2" this summer.By Alex Zidel