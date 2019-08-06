When you think of who the greatest rapper of all time is, a few names probablycome to mind. People like Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, and many others. With this viral list that's been going around ranking rappers by their skill level, Wale felt a need to speak up and tell everybody that he thinks he should be mentioned more often in GOAT talks.



Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Taking to Twitter, the outspoken rapper decided that it was time for everybody to mark his own value, noting that he is far and above one of the greatest rappers of all time. Of course, the opinion will be met with disapproval by some people but generally, Wale has done enough to throw his name in the hat. During his usual Twitter discourse, he felt like reminding everybody of his influence over the years, telling all his fans that he belongs on the viral list of the top rappers ever.

Many of Wale's fans are chiming in, replying with sheer joy that he's finally backing them up. Wale has been one of the most underrated artists in the industry for a long time so a good chunk of his fanbase is ecstatic to see him finally giving himself some credit. Do you agree that Wale is one of the best to ever do it? Let us know in the comments.