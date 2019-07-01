In an Instagram story which has since expired, Waka Flocka Flocka expressed his appreciation of Trippie Redd, a rapper whose efforts have gone unreported in recent times. "If you ask me trippy red one of the most underrated new generation rapper," he says, before the video cut off, eliciting a slew of dumbfounded responses from the followers in attendance. Spare him the ridicule for misspelling Trippies name, will you now; the sentiment appears to be genuinely-felt.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

This isn't the first time Waka Flocka shown a measure of solidarity for the underdog. In fact, he probably views himself as such, in spite of the fact he barely resembles his old rapping-self in his second career as an EDM consort. In the past, he's stood up for XXXTentacion, but couldn't conjure up the same feelings for Smokepurpp, whom he referred to as "lame," to quote him directly.

That being said, Wake's adulation didn't go unnoticed by Trippie himself, who in turn re-posted the video on his platform. What makes the reciprocal gesture all the more genuine is the fact that Trippie Redd and Waka Flocka were at one point, entangled in a senseless feud over Lil Xan's disrepute of Tupac Shakur. Trippie defended Lil Xan, whilst Waka represented the old guard, in a hostile situation long since forgotten (for all the constituents not named Lil Xan). Tell me, do you agree with Waka Flocka's read on the "New Generation?" Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

