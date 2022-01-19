Since his release from prison early last year, Bobby Shmurda has been living it up. He spoke on how wild and crazy his first day out was on a recent episode of Gillie Da King's podcast, and the days since haven't completely quieted down. Though we haven't received a massive amount of music since he touched down at home, he has released a few singles. "Shmoney," which features Quavo and longtime affiliate Rowdy Rebel, went viral on TikTok for a moment in time. But, Bobby Shmurda has been going viral all over the internet as of late for something other than music: dancing.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Power 105.1

Every few weeks in 2021, and early into 2022, Bobby can be seen dancing in a gamut of venues. He's been seen partying indoors, outdoors, on stage, on couches, anywhere he sees fit. Some feel as though he's just extremely happy in his newfound freedom after being in prison for 6 years. Wack 100 seems to think otherwise.

In a conversation posted to Akademiks' Instagram page, Wack 100 sounds off on Bobby Shmurda's recent activities. Not only does he think Bobby Shmurda wasted his opportunity for music sales by not releasing something the moment he got out, he also feels like all of the dancing takes away from Bobby's street fanbase. He can be heard saying "When that n***a got out, he was supposed to let something go. I don't know what the f**k he doing."





Wack also believes that all the dancing is fueled by the labels. He states that none of that will help with Bobby Shmurda's sales when he drops, claiming that Bobby will go "double wood".

