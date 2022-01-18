Those dance moves are still a hot topic for Bobby Shmurda and this time, they've caused him to trend once again. Since his release from prison, Shmurda has been attacking his career head-on, and almost nonstop. His first moments upon release were spent doing interviews as he reconnected with his loved ones, and in this time that has followed, fans have received new music from Shmurda, albeit, not in the form of his anticipated debut album.

As the world awaits news of the project, Shmurda's dance moves have seemingly captured attention. Some believe that the "Hot N*gga" rapper needs to act more "gangsta" instead of gyrating in music videos, but he begs to differ.





It looks like Shmurda recently visited the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast where he joined hosts Gillie Da Kid and Wallo for a little dance break. However, Shmurda may have turned up too much because he took a tumble while dancing on a couch. It wasn't the most graceful Shmurda moment, but fans, as well as the rapper's friends, did get a good laugh.

"So none of y’all gone ask me if I’m good [sideways laughing emojis]," wrote Shmurda. "F*ck all y’all ! [crying laughing emojis] BEST PERFORMER ALIVE SHMURDA NEVER STOP DANCING & Yo @gillie_da_king @wallo267 drop that podcast ASAP @mworthofgame #shmoney." Check out Shmurda getting out-danced by Gillie before falling behind the couch below.