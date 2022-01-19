In February of 2021, Bobby Shmurda was released from prison. He spent six long years away from home, serving a sentence that started back in 2014. The hip-hop community continuned to scream "Free Bobby" while he was away, missing his energetic anthems that were released amidst his rise to stardom. Since his return home, he's been basking in the love with every chance that he gets. Every time you hear his name, it's probably accompanied with a story or video of him dancing on a balcony, in a pool, or on furniture. But he recently explained that things got even wilder than that on his first day home.



Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Power 105.1

The "Bobby B*tch* rapper is known to be a livewire, even solely based on his lyrics and music videos. The type of "wild" that occured on his first day out is a bit more on the explicit side, though. Bobby went on the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast, hosted by Gillie Da King and Wallo, and spoke on just how many "encounters" he had that day. Shmurda stated "I f***ed like 10 b****es that day. I f***ed six b****es on the jet," enough to count on both hands, in less than 24 hours.





With all the love and publicity that Bobby has been receiving since his release, it makes sense that he'll be dropping music some time soon. His antics have been going viral, and this latest revelation is sure to draw some attention.

