Listeners can often find Wack 100 delivering commentary about Rap culture and his remarks often ignite a visceral response. Recently, Wack went viral after alleging that Pooh Shiesty, who is currently incarcerated and reportedly pleaded guilty to firearms charges, snitched to the authorities. This is a claim that could cause havoc for Shiesty behind bars as well as among his industry peers, and Shiesty's attorney, Bradford Cohen, stepped in to shut down the rumors.

On his Instagram, Cohen shared a screenshot of links regarding Wack 100's snitch allegations along with a lengthy caption to deny the claims.

"This is 100 percent fake news. @wack100 there is no paperwork that would say @poohshiesty said a word about anything on anything," wrote Cohen. "In fact none of the 3 charged gave proffers on anything about anything having to do with other people. This is just a straight mistruth. They all took pleas to the same crime of 1 count of a possession of a weapon during a drug crime, none of them gave a proffer about anything, it was a straight plea, with all of them having the other 3 life felony counts dismissed."

"But why bother with facts...just throw something out for clicks," he added. Meanwhile, Pooh Shiesty's mother allegedly had a few words for Wack 100, as well. Check it out below.