There's good news and bad news for Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty following his court hearing on Tuesday (January 4). The good news is that, after pleading guilty to one charge, Shiesty no longer faces the possibility of a life sentence. However, he is still facing over eight years behind bars, which is the bad news.

As per a report from Rolling Stone, Pooh Shiesty entered a guilty plea this morning for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes as part of his federal robbery case. Apparently, Shiesty's guilty plea on that charge led prosecutors to drop the other three charges in his indictment, but his case is still active on the federal level.

As a result of the updated indictment, prosecutors have reportedly agreed to suggest no more than a ninety-seven-month sentence for the 22-year-old rapper, which equals eight years and one month.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

While this isn't the ideal outcome for Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, the removal of a possibility of life has to be a major relief for his entire team.

Shiesty has been keeping his fans updated on social media, recently posting about his case and sharing a freestyle that he recorded over the jail phone. Until his trial, the rapper will remain in jail in Miami. He's been locked since June 2020.

We will keep you posted on any developments in his case.





