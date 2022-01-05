Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to one count in his federal robbery case this week, which prompted prosecutors to drop three other charges against him. Additionally, the rapper is also no longer facing a life sentence, as prosecutors have agreed that they will suggest no more than a ninety-seven-month sentence, which equals just over eight years.

While eight years would be a terrible blow for the 22-year-old superstar rapper, who is really just getting started with his music career, it's a much lighter sentence than life, so he has to be breathing a major sigh of relief. Still though, we're sure his legal team will be working around the clock to ensure he gets the lightest sentence possible when it comes time for his sentencing trial.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Following his guilty plea this week, Shiesty spoke out to his fans via Instagram Stories. He shared an older picture of himself showing off his shiny 1017 chain, saying, "This was pre-game it's still the beginning of me y'all ain't seen half yet."

He sounds confident that he'll get back home soon, which is promising. However, with the possibility of eight years still on the table, his defense will need to fight hard for him so he can return to the studio and deliver another tape as strong as Shiesty Season.



Screenshot via @poohshiesty on Instagram