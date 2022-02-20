Wack 100 claims that The Game told Jay-Z to "suck his dick" ahead of Super Bowl LVI. The Los Angeles rapper had reportedly been upset that he wasn't included in the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show, despite it being held in his home city.

“That’s why The Game wasn’t on the shit [Halftime show]," Wack revealed during a recent Clubhouse chat, as caught by HipHopDX. “Because Game told that n***a [JAY-Z] to suck his dick like 18 hours ago.”



Keipher McKennie/Getty Images

When pressed for more information, Wack added: “Game told the n***a JAY-Z to suck his dick, my n***a!”

The Game took his discontent public on his own, earlier this week, when he shared a post from King Trell on Instagram lamenting: “FYI: @losangelesconfidential Should’ve been on stage at the Super Bowl I’ll be the first to say it.”

The halftime show was held on February 13 and featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

In addition to being underappreciated by Jay-Z, The Game also recently complained about frequently being left off of lists ranking the top 50 rappers of all time.

The Game is currently working on his upcoming album, Drillmatic, which he's teased is "coming soon."

