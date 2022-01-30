When Pooh Shiesty's blossoming career was halted last summer, things were looking grim. In a trial where he was facing a life sentence for two separate shootings, his lawyers stepped up in a huge way.

In early January, after entering a guilty plea deal, Pooh Shiesty had his sentence reduced from a possible life sentence to a maximum of eight years, after all charges from an alleged assault in Miami were dropped. His attorneys now say since the state of the case against him has been altered, that he should be granted bond until his sentencing on April 4: "(Pooh Shiesty has a) right to pretrial release under reasonable conditions is a fundamental right under both the Florida and federal Constitutions."

Pooh Shiesty, or Lontrell Williams Jr. which is his legal name being used in the hearings, and his attorneys requested a $10 million, 10% cash bond, as their motion insisted he does not pose a threat to society as a music artist, and that he had complied with all that had been asked of him since he was charged.

The motion for bond was denied by the Florida judge, and he will stay behind bars until his sentencing. He will face charges for conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes.

This is only one of numerous times Pooh Shiesty's bond has been denied, as he continues to make efforts to go back home. After pleading guilty a few weeks ago, he had hinted that his fruitful career will continue in the aftermath of his trial via Instagram Story: "This was pre-game it's still the beginning of me y'all ain't seen half yet."

Screenshot via @poohshiesty on Instagram

Do you think Pooh Shiesty will be home soon?

