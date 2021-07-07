Wack 100 seemingly still isn't the biggest fan of Meek Mill, dissing the rapper after he commented on Mysonne's post about hip-hop blogger DJ Akademiks being a "cancer" in the community. Meek has had issues with Akademiks in recent years, asking the commentator not to post about him and calling him a "bum ass n***a" this week for his remarks about King Von's suspected killer Lul Tim. The Game's manager Wack 100 noticed Meek's comment and went off in response, suggesting that Ak would be confronting the rapper very soon.

"Shit sadddd! Bum ass n***a," wrote Meek Mill on Mysonne's post about DJ Akademiks. "@meekmill let's hope when @akademiks runs up on you, you don't scream he has the police. Once again speaking when you know you ain't gone do shit! #Coward," responded Wack 100.



Wack 100 had a moment where he incessantly dissed Meek Mill on social media for the way he handled his run-in with Tekashi 6ix9ine earlier this year. According to Wack, 6ix9ine walked away from their parking lot confrontation with the win, asserting that Meek lost their argument. Then, after one of Meek's songs leaked referencing Kobe Bryant's death, Wack called out the rapper again.

Check out the latest wrinkle in their multi-layered beef below and let us know what you think. Will DJ Akademiks pull up on Meek Mill? Ak previously said that he wants nothing to do with the street life, so it's unlikely.



