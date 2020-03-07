As of late, Vanessa Hudgens has been feeding her need for ink with a series of brand new tattoos. In Jan., the 31-year-old actress revealed a brand new sunflower side boob tattoo that had Instagram in shambles and thirsting for more. Now, Hudgens has returned to social media to show off yet another new tattoo done by famed tattoo artist, Dragon of the New York-based Bang Bang Tattoo Studio.

Hudgen's brand new ink is a depiction of the "Divine Feminine" angel with her wings outstretched, scantily posing with a perfectly-aligned star directly above her head. The craftsmanship of the miniature tattoo was flawlessly executed complete with contrasting lighting angles that add multiple dimensions to the curvaceous angel.

In a video posted to Instagram, the former High School Musical star shared the initial moment she saw the tattoo for herself. An excited Hudgens can be seen running towards the mirror and instantaneously gasping at Dragon's exceptional work. The actress captioned the video:

"Lol this was the first time I saw it. I never peeked. Hilarious. I love @drag_ink so damn much. What. A. Legend."

Hudgens shared additional still images of the tattoo as well in another Instagram post she captioned:

"Divine feminine angel not me.... my tat. But you can call me that, if you want to #thirstythursday @drag_ink."

Despite her recent breakup with longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens has starred in one of the biggest films of the year thus fan in Bad Boys For Life, sparked dating rumors with the Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma, and has provided the internet with some the best thirst traps in recent memory.

Ms. Hudgens has definitely been living her best life and has been sharing every moment of it with her 38.1 million Instagram followers. With that said, check out Vanessa Hudgens' racy yet tasteful, Devine Feminine angel in the photos provided below.