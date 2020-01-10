Bad Boys For Life hits theaters January 16th and so far we've been treated to endless teasers, behind the scenes clips and takes from the lead stars, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. "We hadn't really done anything in [years] so there was a little concern, you know, how will it be with the chemistry?" Will previously stated when discussing their first moments on set. "But literally the first moment on stage, like, that first moment connecting, it was right back."



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

We've learned that some new faces will be joining the franchise and one is none other than Vanessa Hudgens who stars as detective Kelly. Vanessa has come through to share a photo from the movie that sees her, Will Smith and Charles Melton seemingly raiding a home. "Well this is a dope pic lol @badboys #badboysforlife," she captioned the image.

"She's a new part of the ammo team, which is the new squad that gets brought on to work with Will and Martin and they're just amazing," Vanessa told ET of her character. "Martin is such a sweetheart. He's always just so kind and warm and welcoming and like, tender. ... So sweet."

"And then Will is just like a burst of energy," she added. "Like, he's full of life. He's full of love. They were like, sending gifts to my trailer on the weekly and I was like, this is not normal. This is just too sweet."