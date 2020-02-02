Vanessa Hudgens kicked off the new year as a single woman when she and Austin Butler ended their near nine-year relationship. "Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship,” a source suggested as the reason behind their break up. “They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”



Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Vanessa has been keeping busy with her career since starring in the latest Bad Boys installment and she's now come through to show off some of her assets with a string of sexy bikini shares on Instagram. The 31-year-old post threes snaps that sees her wearing a black one-piece bikini with a caption that pokes fun at her hot updates. "#thirstythursday y’all lol I don’t really have many pics that qualify so not sure how long this will last but for now, we wet 😹," she wrote.

According to recent gossip reports, Vanessa is seeing Lakers player Kyle Kazuma after they were spotted grabbing dinner together. "They’re seeing each other, but taking things slow and just having fun at this stage," a source explained.

As for Austin, some sources say Vanessa and the actor may find their way back to each other. They're "going to see what happens. They have such a history and deep connection they could find their way back to one another. Right now she felt like he needed to go and be single and see if that's what he really wants," the source detailed.