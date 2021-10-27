mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vado Taps Dave East & Lloyd Banks For “Respect The Jux”

Hayley Hynes
October 27, 2021 14:28
Respect The Jux
Vado Feat. Dave East & Lloyd Banks

The track received an early release on YouTube, and will hit streamers this Friday.


It’s a big day for Vado fans. The Harlem native is providing fans with an early listen to his new single, “Respect The Jux,” featuring Dave East and Lloyd BanksComplex premiered the track earlier today, and it’s also been posted to Vado’s YouTube page for fans to enjoy ahead of its release on streamers this Friday.

“’Respect the Jux’ is taken from my forthcoming project, Long Run 2, but it will also be the title track from a movie which I will appear in next year,” the 36-year-old said. “This is the soundtrack of the gritty NYC streets, so it’s only right I went and got two of the grittiest lyricists to join me in Lloyd Banks and Dave East; AKA Bank Matthews and Dave Hyatt. The track is produced by my fellow Harlemite ‘6 Figure Digga.’”

Vado’s collab with East and Lloyd is full of amped up New York energy, blending the luxury of their lavish lifestyles with the grit of the streets that they came from.

Listen to “Respect The Jux” below, and look out for it on streamers this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m not a rapper, b, I skeet uzis

And I can’t act, turned down three movies

Three groupies, took from three goofies

[Via]

