Usher gave us all the briefest of glimpses into the impending visuals for his duet with Ella Mai, "Don't Waste My Time," and we couldn't be more stoked. The fleeting taste of the video lasts only 10 seconds, but it's enough to get fans excited for what the two R&B heavyweights will be bringing to our screens.

The clip begins with an overhead shot of Usher crossing the mosaic tiles in his Moroccan-style mansion, cutting to close-up shots of the floor and a flower vase before showing Usher strolling into his gorgeous living room. He checks himself out in the mirror with his butler nearby, then proceeds to light up a cigar. The snippet seemingly ends before it begins, finishing with Usher's opening line on the track, "Y'all know what this is." The official “Don’t Waste My Time” music video is set to debut on Wednesday, March 25th, at 10:00am EST.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The duo first dropped the Jermine Dupri Brian-Michael Cox-produced hit back in December. Since then, Usher has been hard at work in the studio perfecting his next album, which will feature his already-previewed track, Confessions Part III, the latest instalment in his famous saga. The project will mark his first full length studio album since 2016's Hard II Love, and is rumoured to include a track featuring his "Yeah!" collaborators, Lil Jon and Ludacris.