Aside from his A collaborative record with Zaytoven in 2018, we haven't received a studio album from Usher since Hard II Love back in 2016. The multi-faceted entertainer is a favorite in pop, R&B, and hip hop circles, so fans are ready for some new tunes. Back in March 2019, the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a photo of himself at the So So Def studio, hinting that he and Jermaine Dupri may have some heat brewing. Usher has confirmed that new music is on the way and just prior to the ball dropping on New Year's Eve, the acclaimed vocalist spoke about the evolution of his career.

"This decade has represented growth for me. For the most part, the design of [the past two] decades have continued to really work for me to expand my reach through music," he told Billboard. "Also, too, just as a human being that wants to make music that connects the world, and expand R&B, and all of the rhythm and blues that has come through my own personal experiences that I chose to write about. Or the places that I’ve gone that kind of introduced other genres -- and even though they were other genres of music, I still had the soul in it. Just really happy to continue to knock down these decades and start a new one."

Usher was asked which song from his discography is his favorite from 2009 to 2019. He could have chosen from singles like "There Goes My Baby," "Papers," "Lemme See" with Rick Ross, "No Limit" featuring Young Thug, or a handful of others—however, Usher couldn't seem to peg down just one favorite.

"Of course, I love all of the songs that I’ve created and things that I’ve made, videos I’ve made," he said. "Having a favorite song is like picking a favorite child. Every one of them represents something special that happened in my life. I don’t know if I have one that’s special from the past more than the ones that are coming, but I can tell you this much: I’m really enjoying the new music that I’ve worked on, and really excited for you guys to hear it."

He did say that everyone should keep a lookout for his forthcoming album but in the meantime, if you had to choose an Usher favorite from any decade, which track would be at the top of your list?