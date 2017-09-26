sneak peak
- MusicUsher Teases Visuals For "Don't Waste My Time" With Ella MaiUsher gave fans a sneak peak of the upcoming music video for his Ella Mai collaboration, "Don't Waste My Time"By Lynn S.
- TVNetflix Drops "Stranger Things" Season 4 TeaserNetflix dropped the first teaser for "Stranger Things" season 4 on Friday, and the brief sneak peak reveals some crucial information about one of the show's beloved characters.By Lynn S.
- MusicMurda Beatz Previews Banger With Offset & A$AP Rocky During ConcertThis Murda Beatz' collaboration has everyone in the mood for Benihana's.By Devin Ch
- MusicBillie Eilish Gives Us A Peek Inside Her Insanely Decked Out Tour ClosetThe 17 year-old gives us a tour inside her big and bright tour closet.By hnhh
- LifeRihanna Gives Fans A Sneak Peak Of Fenty Line With Promotional VideoCatch a glimpse of the singer's upcoming line, FENTY, with first promotional video.By hnhh
- EntertainmentThe Rock Labels Co-Star Idris Elba "A Legitimate Martial Artist"Idris Elba has impressed his "Hobbs & Shaw" co-star with his badassery.By Devin Ch
- TVMarvel Previews Upcoming "Cloak And Dagger" TV SeriesThe show is the latest addition to Marvel's roster of TV series.
By David Saric
- MusicPost Malone Hints At A Music Video For "Rockstar"Post Malone & 21 Savage's Mega-anthem is about to be brought to a new height.
By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo Shares A Snippet Of New MusicHopefully this means "Culture 2" is coming soon.By Aron A.