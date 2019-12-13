Usher & Ella Mai Serenade One Another On "Don't Waste My Time"

The new generation of R&B artists are staking their claims in the genre, but Usher is making sure that folks don't forget that he knows that he's the ultimate hitmaker. On Friday, the veteran artist released his new jam "Don't Waste My Time" featuring "Boo'd Up" singer Ella Mai. The pair's vocals blend effortlessly on the Jermaine Dupri and Brian-Michael Cox-produced track that is reminiscent of '90s love songs, and we expect more from Usher as it's rumored that he's been in the studio working on a new project.

"Don't Waste My Time" was leaked back in November so fans were already able to get a sneak peek at the single. Ella's last couple of years have been a whirlwind, and after taking home a Grammy in 2019 for "Boo'd Up," she's back on their radar as her self-titled debut project has earned her a nomination for Best R&B Album. Another milestone has been accomplished with this Usher collaboration as she shared on Twitter, "A childhood dream ✨ thank you for having me @Usher 💜." Give it a listen.

Quotable Lyrics

In a rush, we be letting the time go

You're gonna have to show me now

'Cause I done had one too many drinks

And I know that you feel me the way I, been feelin' you

And it's cool, that you

You got a motive, and I think I like it