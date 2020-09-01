Congratulations are in order for Usher Raymond and his girlfriend now that the acclaimed singer is reportedly expanding his family with Jenn Goicoechea. According to a report by Us Weekly, Usher and Jenn Goicoechea were snapped by photographers and the expectant mother showed off her growing baby belly today (August 31) in Los Angeles. While it is unclear when their relationship began, the singer and Goicoechea, who works as the vice president of A&R at Epic Records, went public with their romance around October 2019.

This will make for Usher's third child, as he shares two sons—12-year-old Usher and 11-year-old Naviyd—with ex-wife Tameka Foster. After breaking things off with Foster in 2009, Usher wed his manager Grace Miguel. They would divorce in 2018, and now Usher is happily in love with the 36-year-old record executive. It's unclear if Jenn has any other children but some reports state that this is her first child.

Usher and Jenn have been fiercely private about their romance, but that's how Usher has operated in almost all of his relationships. We're sure that now that the cat is out of the bag, there will be plenty of updates about Usher and Jenn's bundle of joy. Congrats to the couple!

