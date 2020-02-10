Late last year, Usher was spotted at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl receiving a kiss from an unnamed woman, leading many to assume that the "My Boo" singer had embarked on a new relationship. Weeks later he was spotted again with the same woman who was revealed to be Epic Record's A&R head, Jenn Goicoechea.



Now a few weeks into the new year, Usher and Jenn look to still be going strong since they both attended the Vanity Fair Oscar's party and were dancing, smiling and holding each other affectionately. Usher's Instagram story shows photos of him running into Billie Eilish, Martin Lawrence and Paula Abdul before having sweet moments with Jenn.

The A&R head even posted a photo of her and Usher to her Instagram feed with the caption, "Ace ♠️ ... #vanityfair."

"This decade has represented growth for me. For the most part, the design of [the past two] decades have continued to really work for me to expand my reach through music," Usher recently stated of the new year and new music. "Also, too, just as a human being that wants to make music that connects the world, and expand R&B, and all of the rhythm and blues that has come through my own personal experiences that I chose to write about. Or the places that I’ve gone that kind of introduced other genres -- and even though they were other genres of music, I still had the soul in it. Just really happy to continue to knock down these decades and start a new one."