Uncle Murda Drops "Who The Boss Is" & Announces Next Album "Don't Come Outside Vol. 2"

Brooklyn rapper Uncle Murda wants to know "Who The Boss Is" on his latest single. The 40-year-old emcee has steadily been releasing new projects for almost 15 years, and Murda is returning with a new album that slated to drop at the end of the month. Don't Come Outside Vol. 2 will hit the streets on Black Friday, November 29. The record will reportedly host features that include Dave East, Tory Lanez, Benny Tha Butcher, Styles P, Jadakiss and more.

On "Who The Boss Is," Murda delivers fiery bars that talk about the perils of the streets while celebrating a squad of money-makers with the line: "Pull up whole crew shining you don’t even know who the boss is." Give it a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Catch a body now you're somebody

Now somebody mother had a funeral

On top of kids killin' kids

You gotta worry 'bout the police suing you