UGK will be taking on 8Ball & MJG in a long-awaited Verzuz battle being held ahead of Memorial Day weekend, the official Verzuz Instagram account confirmed on Tuesday. The event will be broadcast live from Atlanta.

Bun B, of UGK, has long teased that he'd be doing a Verzuz battle. While speaking on the Donnie Houston Podcast in 2021, he said that 8Ball & MJG would likely be the matchup.



Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images

“I know I’m doing a Verzuz, but it’s not Texas-based,” he said at the time. “I’m doing Verzuz. It’ll be UGK probably against 8Ball & MJG. … Yeah, UGK will represent Texas in Verzuz going up against [neighborhood] North Mound.”

Later that year, Bun stated that the deal was still in the works.

“It wasn’t about charting artists, or who had the hot record, it was about creating a vibe,” he told B High ATL in October. “I think UGK and 8Ball & MJG would’ve worked under those circumstances, the fans obviously still wanna see it [and] we’re ready to do it if called on, but it’s a little different now.”

While the year came and went with no UGK participating in Verzuz, that time has finally come. Tune into UGK and 8Ball & MJG's Verzuz battle on Thursday, May 26th at 8:00 PM, ET, live from Atlanta.

Check out the newest Verzuz announcement below.





[Via]