While the world awaits the Verzuz battle starring Ashanti and Keyshia Cole, Bun B confirms that he has an appearance in the works, as well. Last month, the R&B singers were all set for their monumental moment, and fans came prepared to take a walk down memory lane, but unfortunately, their Verzuz was postponed at the last minute after it was reported that Ashanti contracted COVID-19. As the ladies prepare to reunite for the popular music-centered show this weekend on January 9, Bun B told The Donnie Houston Podcast that UGK is gearing up to face-off with 8Ball & MJG.



Pam Francis / Contributor / Getty Images

“I’m doing a Verzuz but it’s not Texas-based,” said the rapper as he described it as a "real Verzuz." He added, “I’m doing Verzuz it’ll be UGK probably against 8Ball and MJG... UGK will represent Texas in Verzuz going up against North Mound.” Details regarding when this match-up will take place are unknown, but he suggested that he'll represent himself and the late Pimp C against the Tennessee duo sometime in the Spring.

Bun B also stated that he's been in talks to appear on Verzuz since its quarantine inception in early 2020 and recently, fans have petitioned for UGK to go up against Outkast. It looks as if the legendary ATL duo will have to find another opponent. “It’s kind of pushed back," said Bun. "Everything’s pushed back because of the Ashanti and Keyshia Cole [delay] and they’re still trying to find the right times to do a lot of this stuff, but I would imagine before the summer."

Listen to the podcast below and let us know if you're looking forward to this Verzuz.