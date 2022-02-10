There is nothing that compares to the feeling of having an ailing loved one when there is nothing you can do to help, especially if that person is a parent you are close to. This week, Tyrese revealed to the world that his mother has been battling both pneumonia and COVID-19. The actor shared a lengthy, emotional post about the ordeal, stating that his mother is currently in a coma, fighting for her life.

Tyrese has kept vigil by her side, often updating his social media with thoughts that have tugged at the heartstrings of his followers. He returned to Instagram with a message about leaning on his religion during these times after receiving unfavorable news from his mother's physician.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"The Doctor sat in this chair and just broke my heart by telling me there’s pretty much nothing else that can be done to turn things around," wrote Tyrese. "I paused, and in my most sincere voice I asked him…. You ever heard of a man name Jesus Christ? Nothing is impossible for him…… Ha paused and couldn’t respond…!!"

Later, he shared a photo that showed him by his mother's bedside with a caption that read, "Keep fighting mother………Please mother, we need You." Kind words, prayers, and well-wishes poured in from thousands including La La Anthony, Shaunie O'Neal, Busta Rhymes, Musiq Soulchild, Swizz Beatz, and so many more.

We hope for nothing but the best for Tyrese and his loved ones. Check out his posts below.