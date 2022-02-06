Tyrese says that his mother has been hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. In an Instagram post uploaded on Saturday, Tyrese explained that she is in the ICU and has been put into a coma.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” he captioned a photo of himself. “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second close my eyes and pray….My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own……. This has been going on all week I haven’t posted."



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Tyrese continued: “I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help…. I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors…. Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days….. God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before….. Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well…. Now this.”

Tyrese will be starring in a film titled, The System, later this year. The movie also stars Terrence Howard, Jeremy Piven, and Lil Yachty.

Check out Tyrese's latest update on Instagram below.





