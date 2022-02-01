Doja Cat has canceled her performance at the 2022 BRIT Awards citing a surge of COVID-19 cases within her camp. The Planet Her rapper announced her decision to forgo her set in a tweet on Monday.

“Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits,” she wrote. “My team and I have been in rehearsals for weeks and despite taking the utmost caution, numerous members of my crew (both on and offstage) have tested positive for COVID. It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.”



Jeff Schear / Getty Images

At the ceremony, Doja is nominated for international artist of the year and best international song for her track “Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA.

In 2021, Doja also canceled her participation in the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour citing COVID-19, as she had tested positive. Doja has now tested positive for COVID-19 twice since the summer of 2020.

The 2022 BRIT Awards are scheduled for Tuesday, February 8 at London’s O2 Arena, and will kick off at 3:00 PM EST.

